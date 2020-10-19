Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office investigating early morning shooting

Staff Report

Shortly after midnight, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 70 and Highway 3089 in Donaldsonville about a male subject who had been shot. Deputies arrived on scene and located 35-year-old Brandon Turner suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

An additional passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information is available currently.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.