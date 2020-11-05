Donaldsonville man captured and charged with attempted second-degree murder

Staff Report

33-year-old Michael Leblanc of Donaldsonville was located by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force this morning in New Orleans and arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

On Nov. 1, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fifth Street in Donaldsonville about Leblanc shooting at the homeowner. The homeowner was not injured; however, a few vehicles were damaged because of the gunfire.

Leblanc will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail later today.