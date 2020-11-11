Three suspects charged with murder in Donaldsonville shootings

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of three suspects in two separate murder cases in Donaldsonville.

In connection with the Sept. 30 shooting of 18-year-old Aalexcia Edwards, deputies arrested 20-year-old Walter Bell of Donaldsonville on Nov. 6.

According to an APSO news release, several other individuals were present at the time of the shooting along Anthony Drive in Donaldsonville, but no other injuries were reported.

Bell was charged with second-degree murder, five counts attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

In a separate shooting incident, deputies arrested two suspects in the Oct. 19 death of Brandon Turner.

It occurred in the area of Hwy. 70 and Hwy. 3089. According to APSO, a passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mark Johnson, 22, of Donaldsonville was arrested Nov. 7. He was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting, and aggravated second-degree battery.

Trae Muse, 21, of Donaldsonville was arrested Nov. 6 in connection with the case. He was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting, and aggravated second-degree battery.

The three suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. Bonds were not set as of the time of the news releases.