Deputies arrest three in 2019 Donaldsonville shooting

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals linked to shootings in the Donaldsonville area from 2019.

On Sept. 29, 2019, deputies responded to several shots fired at the intersection of Williams Street and St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville. It was learned that two groups of individuals were shooting at each other in several parts of the city.

Extensive investigation conducted by the Violent Crimes Unit revealed that 23-year-old Jiesary Price, 21-year-old Jacoby Green, and 20-year-old Manuel Jacobs, all of Donaldsonville, were suspected in these shootings.

Price, was incarcerated on probation violation charges from March 2020, and was subsequently charged at the Ascension Parish Jail with attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Green, who was recently arrested on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated second-degree battery, criminal damage to property, and assault by drive-by shooting from the homicide of Brandon Turner that occurred in October 2020, was re-arrested and charged at the Ascension Parish Jail for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

Manuel Jacobs was charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

All were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.