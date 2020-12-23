One arrested, two sought in Donaldsonville homicide

Staff Report

Ascension Parish deputies arrested 19-year-old Kamryn Dantoni Dec. 18 in connection with a fatal shooting in Donaldsonville.

Dantoni was arrested and charged with principal to second-degree murder.

Over the weekend, detectives announced they were seeking 21-year-old Jermaine Jackson and 21-year-old Dwayne Junior, both wanted for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Deputies responded to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Rhyeme Stevenson in the area of St. Vincent and Sixth streets in Donaldsonville on Dec. 15.

Deputies received reports of shots being fired in the area just after 11 p.m.. Upon arriving, they located Stevenson deceased in the 700 block of Sixth Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers immediately.