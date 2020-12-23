Woman shot outside of Geismar supermarket, two arrested

Staff Report

Two Gonzales men were arrested after a fight resulted in the accidental shooting of a female victim, according to officials.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Harvest Supermarket on Hwy. 73 in Geismar Dec. 15 just after 5 p.m.

During the course of the investigation, deputies found that 29-year-old Seth Vinet and 28-year-old Chris Fontenot were involved in a physical altercation.

A female victim attempted to intervene in the fight, at which time Vinet fired a shot that accidentally struck the victim in the arm, according to deputies.

The victim then reportedly ran into the store for help.

Emergency responders transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Vinet was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a firearm, and negligent injuring.

Fontenot was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and simple battery.

Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.