Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of two suspects

Staff Report

Deputies in the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants unit arrested a pair of suspects Dec. 16 after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip.

The fugitive was wanted for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Along with the assistance of the City of Gonzales Police Department, deputies were able to locate 28-year-old Irvon McCay. Also arrested was a female acquaintance, 28-year-old Bianca Brown, who was wanted for principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Additionally, McCay was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of marijuana, which was located in his possession during the arrest.

Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and will be transported at a later date to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.