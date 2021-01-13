Suspect arrested in Dec. 15 Donaldsonville murder

Staff Report

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force apprehended 21-year-old Dwayne Junior Dec. 30 at a residence in Scott, according to a release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Junior was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail, then transported to the Ascension Parish Jail late Jan. 4.

Investigators developed Junior as a suspect in the Dec. 15 homicide of Ryheme Stevenson.

As of late last week, detectives were searching for 21-year-old Jermaine Jackson. He is wanted for second-degree murder in the case.

Junior was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.

Anyone with information on Jackson is urged to contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers immediately.