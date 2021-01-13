SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suspect arrested in Dec. 15 Donaldsonville murder

Staff Report

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force apprehended 21-year-old Dwayne Junior Dec. 30 at a residence in Scott, according to a release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dwayne Junior

Junior was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail, then transported to the Ascension Parish Jail late Jan. 4.

Investigators developed Junior as a suspect in the Dec. 15 homicide of Ryheme Stevenson.

Jermaine Jackson

As of late last week, detectives were searching for 21-year-old Jermaine Jackson. He is wanted for second-degree murder in the case.

Junior was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.

Anyone with information on Jackson is urged to contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers immediately.