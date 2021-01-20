APSO: Covington man killed in armed robbery attempt

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the death of a 32-year-old man Jan. 16 in connection with a suspected armed robbery attempt.

According to a release, deputies responded just after midnight to a local hospital in reference to a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest. He reportedly arrived in a private vehicle.

Ramone Cruz was pronounced dead at the hospital, deputies reported.

During the investigation, they learned that 24-year-old Belle Bamber drove Cruz to the hospital after the two, along with an additional individual, 31-year-old Brandon Tibbetts, attempted to rob a residence of an acquaintance.

The trio drove to a residence on JT Roddy Road and kicked in a door, according to the release. Gunfire was exchanged, and Cruz was struck.

Tibbetts reportedly fled the scene prior to deputies arriving.

Bamber was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and second-degree murder. She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Detectives found Tibbetts in Slidell, where he was arrested. He was wanted on charges of aggravated burglary, illegal use of weapons, second-degree murder, and aggravated damage to property.

This case is still under investigation, deputies said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact deputies at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers immediately.