Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrests Opelousas man on multiple charges

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies began Jan. 19 investigating numerous thefts of catalytic converters from the industrial corridor on Highway 30 in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit continued the investigation and through a multi-jurisdictional investigation, 28-year-old Bradley Griffin, of Opelousas, was developed as a suspect.

With the assistance of the Broussard Police Department and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, evidence was obtained that Griffin committed the thefts in Ascension Parish and several other parishes throughout Louisiana.

Griffin was located by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 11. He was arrested and booked for multiple warrants from other agencies.

He was transported to the Ascension Parish Jail on Wednesday and booked on charges of four counts of unauthorized entry of a place of business and felony theft over $25,000.

The thefts committed in Ascension Parish estimated $65,000 in loss and damages.

Griffin is suspected of other thefts, and more charges may be pending as this case is still under investigation.