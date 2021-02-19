Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrests two in theft from used car lot

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded Dec. 15 to Tiger Honda in Gonzales about a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro that had been stolen from the used car lot.

The Property Crimes Unit began investigating and learned a former sales employee was suspected of being involved in the theft. As the investigation continued, it was learned that 40-year-old Derek Austin and his relative, 59-year-old Edward McGary stole the vehicle.

McGary was arrested Feb. 8 by Hammond Police Department and was taken to the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with theft of a motor vehicle valued between $5,000 and $25,000.

Austin turned himself into the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Feb. 9. He was booked with theft of a motor vehicle and theft. He was released on a $25,000 bond Feb. 11.

McGary is being held in the Ascension Parish Jail due to a probation violation.