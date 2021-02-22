APSO arrests Houma man on multiple charges after pursuit

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies received information that a suspect in a stolen vehicle was stopped at a gas station in Gonzales on Sunday shortly before 3 a.m.

When deputies attempted to approach the suspect in the stolen truck, the suspect led deputies on a short vehicle pursuit. The Gonzales Police Department assisted deputies, and the suspect lost control of the vehicle near Airline Highway and Highway 621.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Tevin Jackson, ran but was apprehended. Through investigation it was learned that Jackson was wanted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Deputies located a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, and a firearm with a high-capacity magazine on Jackson at the time of his arrest.

Jackson, of Houma, was charged with possession of stolen property over $25,000, aggravated obstruction of a highway, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, traffic signal violation, driving on a divided highway, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and fugitive from another agency.

He is being held at the Ascension Parish Jail on a $455,000 bond.