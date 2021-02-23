APSO arrests three, recover two stolen firearms

Staff Report

Shortly before midnight Saturday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies received information of the whereabouts of two suspects who were involved in an ongoing investigation. Deputies located the two suspects in a vehicle near the area of West 10th Street and Highway 1 South in Donaldsonville and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle at a nearby gas station.

There were three occupants in the vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle was a juvenile. Deputies also located open alcoholic beverages and observed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and located six firearms. Two of those firearms had been reported as stolen.

27-year-old Trevon Thompson of Donaldsonville was arrested and charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of firearm by convicted felon and four bench warrants. His bond was set a $550,000.

29-year-old Dontre Green of Donaldsonville was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of firearm by convicted felon and four bench warrants. His bond was set a $105,000.

Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

The 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts possession of a stolen firearm, improper display, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, no drivers license and no insurance. He was arrested and released to a guardian.