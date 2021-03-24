High-speed chase spans from Belle Rose to Donaldsonville, then back

Staff Report

A high-speed pursuit March 12 began south of Belle Rose, went into Donaldsonville, and then back to Belle Rose.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 21-year-old Cohnor Christopher Gray of 221 Highway 998, Belle Rose, on felony charges following the chase.

Deputies said a uniformed patrol officer in the Belle Rose area saw a vehicle being driven by Gray. The deputy had prior knowledge of existing felony warrants on Gray and attempted a fugitive stop, according to a release.

Deputies said Gray decided to flee. During the pursuit, speeds exceeded 110 miles per hour before Gray crashed into an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office unit in Ascension Parish. The parish boundary is about two miles south of Donaldsonville.

The pursuit continued back into Assumption Parish and Gray eventually crashed his vehicle in Belle Rose and ran. He was captured a short time later, according to deputies.

During the pursuit, Gray is accused of throwing suspected illegal drugs from the fleeing vehicle.

Gray was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility on charges of: aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property (felony), obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting an officer (three counts), reckless operation of a motor vehicle with an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer.

The original warrants centered around a Feb. 3 complaint deputies received from an infirmed individual concerning a monetary instrument that had been stolen from him and used without his authorization.

Deputies commenced an investigation and identified three suspects.

A 17-year-old was arrested by verified complaint on March 9 on charges of: bank fraud, exploitation of the infirmed, and felony identity theft.

On March 12, detectives obtained warrants for Gray which included charges of: contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, felony identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed, and bank fraud.

Gray was incarcerated with a bond set at $157,000.

Detectives said they were attempting to arrest a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with the bank fraud case.