Ascension Parish fugitive arrested in Paincourtville stabbing

Staff Report

A 30-year-old Paincourtville man, who was a fugitive from Ascension Parish, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder following a stabbing incident March 27 in Assumption Parish.

Justin J. Fair

Justin J. Fair of Miles Street in Paincourtville also faces charges of simple battery, flight from an officer, speeding, and careless operation of a vehicle, according to a release from Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon.

Deputies responded to a stabbing near a Paincourtville area business. The victim reportedly went to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Fair also led deputies on a chase through streets and field roads, the release stated

In a previous press release, Assumption deputies reported January 19, 2019 that Fair pulled a gun at business and made credible threats.

At the time, deputies had prior knowledge that Fair was a convicted felon and was on probation and parole.