Ascension Parish fugitive arrested in Paincourtville stabbing

Staff Report

A 30-year-old Paincourtville man, who was a fugitive from Ascension Parish, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder following a stabbing incident March 27 in Assumption Parish.

Justin J. Fair of Miles Street in Paincourtville also faces charges of simple battery, flight from an officer, speeding, and careless operation of a vehicle, according to a release from Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon.

Deputies responded to a stabbing near a Paincourtville area business. The victim reportedly went to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Fair also led deputies on a chase through streets and field roads, the release stated

In a previous press release, Assumption deputies reported January 19, 2019 that Fair pulled a gun at business and made credible threats.

At the time, deputies had prior knowledge that Fair was a convicted felon and was on probation and parole.