Prairieville man arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

A traffic stop in Pierre Part resulted in the arrest of a Prairieville man on felony drug law violations.

According to a release from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Chad Michael Canella of 17215 Fountain Bleau Drive in Prairieville was observed committing traffic violations by a patrol officer.

Deputies conducted an interview and summoned a K-9 Unit to the scene, which conducted an open-air sniff of the suspect vehicle. According to the report, a positive alert was made for the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

Deputies reported seizing a quantity of methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Canella was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarded a stop sign, and turning movements and signals required.