Deputies arrest man on injuring public records charge

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of Juan Carlos De Jesus Vega, 30, of 402 Hood St., Donaldsonville, on felony charges after he attempted to obtain a Louisiana Identification Card through fraudulent means.

Deputies responded to a State Office of Department of Motor Vehicles and made contact with the management, according to a news release. After they examined the documents that Vega provided the DMV and determined that those documents were fraudulent.

Deputies arrested Juan Carlos De Jesus Vega and booked him into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a charge of injuring public records.