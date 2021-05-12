Prairieville man arrested on obscenity charge in Gonzales

Staff Report

Gonzales Police detectives were made aware of an incident May 6 that occurred in Jambalaya City Park involving a man exposing himself to children.

Through their investigation, Gonzales Police Detectives were able to identify the red Ford truck described by witnesses and determine the identity of the occupant as 40-year-old Martin S. Garza of Silver Oak Lane, Prairieville, according to a news release.

An arrest warrant was obtained for one count of obscenity for exposing his genitalia and the commission of lewd and lascivious acts in front of children in the park.

Gonzales detectives, with the cooperation of Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, were able to locate Garza on May 7 at his residence.

He was booked in the Ascension Parish Jail, where he was awaiting bond.