Two dead; three others injured in early morning shooting in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. this morning, Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to Veterans Boulevard in Donaldsonville and located a vehicle with two deceased victims and one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Two additional subjects were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The deceased victims were identified as 21-year-old E’John Dabney and a 14-year-old female juvenile. During the investigation, it was learned that Dabney and the other victims were in the vicinity of West Fourth Street and Orange Street when shots rang out.

The five victims fled the scene in a vehicle but were struck by gunfire. The driver was fatally wounded, and the vehicle came to a stop on Veterans Boulevard.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.