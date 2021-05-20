Wanted Donaldsonville man arrested in West Baton Rouge

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shopping center on Highway 3089 in Donaldsonville shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening in reference to shots being fired in the area with no injuries.

Deputies located a vehicle with several shots. Witnesses reported that 35-year-old Romel Harvey arrived in the parking lot and fired several shots for unknown reasons, striking a vehicle, and then fled.

As the investigation continued, it was learned that Harvey fled the scene in an older model maroon Toyota Scion.

Harvey was located and arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish by Louisiana State Troopers this afternoon.

He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and will be transported back to the Ascension Parish Jail, where he will be booked on charges of two counts attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

No bond has been set yet.