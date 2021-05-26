Denham Springs man pleads guilty in Prairieville robbery

Staff Report

A 29-year-old Denham Springs man pled guilty to conspiracy to commit first degree robbery, stemming from a 2018 robbery at a Prairieville business.

A release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office reported the plea by Stephen Clark, of 11113 Hummingbird Lane in Denham Springs.

He was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell. Judge Jason Verdigets presided.

The plea was a result of an agreement with prosecutors following a robbery that took place Oct. 18, 2018, at a Prairieville food mart, according to the release. Multiple 911 calls were placed regarding shots being fired on the premises.

Upon arrival, deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the vehicles driven by the parties involved.

Witnesses provided detectives with a license plate for one of the vehicles, which fled the scene. Detectives were able to contact the owner of the vehicle, who advised that he was a victim of a robbery at the store.

The victim reportedly told detectives that a man he only knew as “Stephen” offered to purchase a cell phone from the victim. Both subjects agreed to meet at the food mart.

The victim advised that Clark entered his vehicle and began digging into his pockets for money, but did not have enough to pay for the phone. Clark then reportedly retrieved a handgun and struck the victim on the head.

The release further stated that Clark ordered the victim to give him everything he had before firing the gun inside of the vehicle, striking the steering column.

A brief struggle over the gun ensued before the victim was able to drive away, according to the release.

Clark took the phone, then exited the vehicle. Both subjects then fled the area.

During a search of the victim’s vehicle, detectives located a wallet containing a Louisiana identification card for Clark. They were able to positively identify Clark as the suspect.

He was apprehended and booked into the parish jail.

Upon entering a guilty plea, pursuant to the plea agreement, Clark was sentenced to 15 years with the state Department of Corrections with credit for time served.