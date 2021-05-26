Donaldsonville man charged with battery, protective order violation

Staff Report

A 34-year-old Donaldsonville man was arrested on charges of battery of a dating partner and felony violation of a protective order, according to a release from Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.

Jesse John Solar, of 425 Memorial Dr., Apartment 20, Donaldsonville, was arrested following a domestic incident that occurred near Belle Rose.

Deputies responded and made contact with the alleged victim, who indicated that she and the accused, now identified as Solar, had a dispute two days earlier that continued.

According to deputies, the disagreement turned physical for the second time, with Solar committing a battery on the victim.

Investigating deputies found probable cause to conclude that the suspect had committed a battery on multiple occasions.

Solar was arrested at the scene and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility. Bond was set at $50,000.