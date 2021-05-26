Donaldsonville woman pleads guilty to charge in 2017 shooting

Staff Report

A 53-year-old Donaldsonville woman pled guilty to aggravated second degree battery following a shooting July 25, 2017.

Andrea Jackson, of 302 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville, was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, according to a release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Judge Cody Martin presided.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2017 incident at a Donaldsonville residence. Upon arrival, deputies reported that a female victim had been shot in the face and was driven to a hospital by her girlfriend, Andrea Jackson.

After interviewing Jackson, detectives said she and the victim had been in an argument. Jackson said she became upset and shot the victim in the area of the face with a small caliber pistol, according to the release.

Jackson said she put the gun in a bedroom dresser before taking the victim to the hospital. After executing a search warrant at the residence, detectives recovered the firearm and additional evidence corroborating Jackson’s statements.

She was arrested and booked into the parish jail.

Upon entering a guilty plea, pursuant to the plea agreement, sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is tentatively set for Aug. 10.

Jackson faces up to 15 years in state prison.