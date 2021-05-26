Gonzales man pleads guilty to sexual battery, simple burglary

Staff Report

A 31-year-old Gonzales man pled guilty to sexual battery and simple burglary last week, according to a release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Jeffery David, of 14308 Summerset Dr., was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell. Judge Jason Verdigets presided.

The guilty plea was a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2018 sexual assault investigation, according to the release.

Ascension Parish deputies responded to a Gonzales residence Jan. 1, 2018, in reference to a sexual assault. Detectives arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, who advised that as she was falling asleep, a male whom the victim knew as Jeffery David made entry into the residence without permission, entered the victim’s bedroom, and committed a sexual battery on the victim.

The release stated detectives were able to identify David through video surveillance at the residence.

An arrest warrant was issued, and David was subsequently apprehended and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Upon entering a guilty plea, pursuant to the plea agreement, David was sentenced to 20 years with the state Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

It was ordered that he is to serve 10 years of the said sentence, and the remaining 10 years are to be suspended.

Upon release from incarceration, he is to be placed on five years supervised probation.

In addition, David must register and notify as a sex offender.