Former Baton Rouge Police officer arrested in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Jason Acree and booked him into the Ascension Parish Jail early May 28.

According to arrest reports, Louisiana State Police encountered the suspect along Interstate 10 after observing him allegedly driving over 90 miles per hour.

He told troopers during the traffic stop that he was driving to New Orleans to work a private security job, according to the arrest report.

Acree resigned from the Baton Rouge Police Department following an arrest after internal investigators found evidence he had stolen marijuana from an evidence room, various published reports show.

Troopers suspect Acree and another driver had been drag racing on Interstate 10, the arrest report included.

Acree was booked on the following charges: illegal carrying of weapons: crime or CDS (felony), possession of schedule II CDS, maximum speed limit, reckless operation, and fugitive from other jurisdiction.

Bond was set at $45,000.