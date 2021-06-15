APSO works early morning homicide in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, deputies received a walk-in complaint from 44-year-old Christopher Brooks who reported that he was involved in a fatal altercation with his brother, 31-year-old Frank Brooks IV.

He advised deputies that he and his brother were arguing over synthetic marijuana, also known as, “mojo,” and the argument became physical. He said that during the physical encounter he found a knife and stabbed Frank about six times, fatally wounding him.

After further investigation it was learned that the altercation occurred near West Second and Pine streets in Donaldsonville.

Christopher Brooks, of Donaldsonville, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.