APSO arrests two on multiple charges

Shortly before midnight Friday, Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Blue Ridge Drive in Prairieville in reference to a burglary.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they received reports of two subjects breaking into a vehicle, but the suspects fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, but the driver continued driving, refusing to stop. The driver lost control of the vehicle near Hwy 44 and crashed near an undisclosed business. No one was injured. The passenger, 27-year-old Alonza Henry, was arrested on scene. The driver, a 15-year-old male, was also arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Alonzo Henry, 27, of Patterson, was arrested and charged with simple burglary, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fugitive from another agency.

The 15-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with minor in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, hit and run, reckless driving, aggravated flight from an officer, and other various traffic violations.

Henry was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where his bond was set at $27,500 by Judge Stromberg.