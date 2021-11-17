Joint investigation leads to arrest in Donaldsonville homicide

Staff Report

Carlos Nicholas Jr., 28, of Napoleonville was arrested Nov. 16 for a fatal shooting in Donaldsonville, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said. Nicholas is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

About 10:24 p.m. Nov. 12, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a residence on 3rd Street in Donaldsonville. Deputies found James Bell, 39, deceased inside the residence after being shot multiple times. Detectives on the case identified Nicholas as the suspect.

With the help of the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s office and the Baton Rouge Police department, detectives identified Nicholas’ vehicle and his general location. The U.S. Marshalls Middle District Louisiana Fugitive Task Force assisted with apprehending and arresting Nicholas at an apartment in Baton Rouge.

Nicholas was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. Bail has not been set at this time.