Assumption Parish teen shot multiple times in the back, died en route to hospital: Thibodaux Police

Staff Report

Thibodaux Daily Comet

A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the back and died en route to the hospital, according to Thibodaux Police.

Officers found Jarien Cole shortly before 6 p.m. Sept. 10 inside a home on South Barbier Avenue after they received a call of a shooting in the area, sister publication the Thibodaux Daily Comet reported.

Thibodaux Police released new details, including the boy's name and age during a brief news conference.

Cole, who is from Assumption Parish, was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center after the shooting and was then flown by helicopter to University Medical Center in New Orleans, but he never made it there, according to police.

The conference corrected earlier information that had indicated the boy had died at the hospital.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.