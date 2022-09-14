23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 5-9

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 5-9.

Ascension Parish:

Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Joel Pennington, 2707 S Southwood Ave Gonzales, LA, age 50, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation. Christian Lanier, 1532 Airline Hwy Gonzales, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Jeremy Melancon, 7366 Main St. Sorrento, LA, age 48, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Cardell Blain, 2924 S St. Landry Ave Gonzales, LA, age 46, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. Brad Gautreaux, 40098 William Ficklin Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Lewis Lemon, 7187 Vidalia Dr. Denham Springs, LA, age 32, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Chad Roddy, 17295 JT Roddy Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Melissa Rodriguez, 1319 N Willow Ave Gonzales, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Tammie David, 747 Sammy St. Gonzales, LA, age 45, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Rodritika LeBlanc, 1301 Saint Vincent St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. John Lessard Jr., 36600 Pookey Lane Prairieville, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Anthony Musso, 42219 Greenfield Crossing Dr. Prairieville, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Danielle Day, 42157 Bayou Narcisse Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation. Joshua Hill, 2418 Somerset Dr. New Orleans, LA, age 20, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation. Percy McGill, 318 Olympia St. New Orleans, LA, age 19, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation. Ciara Graham, 36600 Pookey Lane Prairieville, LA, age 23, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Violation of Protective Orders, Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of Minors, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Michael Haulard, 9370 W Tams Dr. Baton Rouge, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. Heather Linzy, 40501 Nicholls Melancon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. John Skelton, 39318 Country Dr. Prairieville, LA, age 55, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. Anthony Bonfanti, 848 Wooddale Blvd Baton Rouge, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. Bria Riley, 921 Tony St. Gonzales, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. Zackary Rouyea, 12444 George Lambert Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Christal Ballard, Gonzales, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Lawrence Garrett, 700 4th Morgan City, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Obstruction of Justice and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Lucien Aucoin, 155 Felicia St. Morgan City, LA, age 61, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Tess Bergeron, 249 Virginia St. Belle Rose, LA, age 51, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Ladaisha Francis, 1118 Louise St. Thibodaux, LA, age 21, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Michelle Stelly, 608 E Airline Hwy Gramercy, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Dustin Storks, 2093 5th Lutcher, LA, age 20, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation. Jacob McEarl, 174 North Millet St. Gramercy, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.