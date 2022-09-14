Ascension Parish deputies seize guns, drugs after St. Amant search warrant

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant, seizing 24 guns and illegal drugs.

According to a news release, 62-year Huey Jacob of St. Amant was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville Sept. 13.

His charges included: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Schedule IV CDS, possession of legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. Further details may be limited at this time.