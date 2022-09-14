Ascension Parish jury indicts Lutcher man for attempted murder of 4-year-old

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 27-year-old Clyderic Joseph of Lutcher for the charge of attempted first-degree murder of a 4-year-old child, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release.

On July 25, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to an area hospital regarding a juvenile cruelty complaint.

Upon arrival, detectives learned that a 4-year-old child was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries sustained from apparent child abuse.

Detectives obtained evidence indicating that the child’s injuries were the result of Joseph severely beating the child.

Detectives obtained a warrant of arrest for Joseph who was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Assistant District Attorney Craig Stewart is the lead prosecutor on this case.