Donaldsonville man indicted for indecent behavior with juvenile, first-degree rape

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 38-year-old Pedro Porter of Donaldsonville for the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release.

On July 14, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a complaint of sexual abuse upon a child.

Detectives learned that the child had disclosed information indicating that Porter had sexually assaulted the child who was in his care.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Porter who was subsequently booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Assistant District Attorney Craig Stewart is the lead prosecutor on this case.