Following Ascension Parish investigation, Sunshine man indicted for rape of 12-year-old

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 39-year-old Derrick Lodge of Sunshine for the charge of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile.

According to a 23rd Judicial District Court news release, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a complaint of sexual abuse upon a 12-year-old child June 25.

Detectives obtained evidence and statements that indicated Lodge had engaged in sexual contact with the child.

A warrant of arrest was obtained, and Lodge was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Assistant District Attorney Craig Stewart is the lead prosecutor on this case.