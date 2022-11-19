Three suspects arrested in Assumption Parish following traffic stop

Staff Report

Two suspects from Donaldsonville and another from Baker were arrested on felony charges following a traffic stop on Hwy. 70 East in Assumption Parish.

According to a news release from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Rashonda R. Mitchell of Donaldsonville, 25-year-old Rance Mitchell IV of Donaldsonville, and 27-year-old Taiwan Lavonta Caines of Baker were arrested.

A deputy reportedly observed an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop on the evening of Nov. 15.

The deputy reported a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitted from the vehicle. Through the course of investigating, a K-9 unit was called to the scene and an open-air sniff of the vehicle alerted positive for the presence of controlled dangerous substances, according to the release.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Caines was a prior convicted felon.

APSO reportedly found two firearms during a search and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana, attributed to Rashonda R. Mitchell and Rance Mitchell IV. The two suspects allegedly attempted to conceal or destroy evidence.

During the arrest and booking process, Rashonda R. Mitchell allegedly pushed one of the arresting officers.

The three suspects were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville.

Rashonda R. Mitchell was charged with Battery of a Police Officer, Possession of Marijuana – First Offense, Obstruction of Justice, Speeding, 71/55 MPH, and Use of Multiple Beam Road Lighting Equipment.

Rashonda R. Mitchell remained incarcerated with bond set at $10,000.

Rance Mitchell IV was charged with Obstruction of Justice and Possession of Marijuana.

Rance Mitchell IV remained incarcerated with bond set at $5,000.

Caines was charged with Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Possession of a Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery.

Caines remained incarcerated and is being held without bond.