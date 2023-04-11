Assumption Parish suspect charged with flight from officer on off-road vehicle

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Paincourville suspect on felony aggravated flight charges involving an off-road vehicle near Hwy. 308 and Hwy. 70 in Plattenville.

According to a news release, 26-year-old Caleb Jessie Wade was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, operating an off-road vehicle on a public roadway, resisting an officer and reckless operation of an off-road vehicle.

A deputy reportedly observed an off-road vehicle on a road traveling against the flow of traffic.

The suspect allegedly sped off in the opposite direction and eventually into a sugarcane field.

According to the release, the deputy relocated to the area of Jolimar Street and Crossover Road, where the deputy was able to observe the suspect and initiate a pursuit.

Wade was incarcerated and released on a $5,500 bond.