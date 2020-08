Staff Report

The Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Commissioners recently were awarded scholarships. Pictured from left to right: Courtney Washington, Xavier University; L’Nysia Johnson, Southeastern; Laura Gutierrez, Southern University; Leroy Sullivan, Donaldsonville Mayor; Tamiko Francis Garrison, Volunteer Coordinator. Not Pictured: Troy’el Comeaux, Kevin Singleton, MaKayla Jacobs. (Submitted photo)