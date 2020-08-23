Ascension Public Schools to close Aug. 24-25 due to Tropical Storm Marco

Staff Report

Donaldsonville, La. – All schools and offices of Ascension Public Schools will close Monday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 25, due to the projected impacts of Tropical Storm Marco. These closures include the suspension of all instructional services, both in-person and online, so that staff and families can prepare for and respond to storm impacts. Twelve-month employees will remain on call during the closures.

District personnel are working closely with local and state emergency officials to monitor the path of Marco as well as the predicted path of Tropical Storm Laura. A decision on additional school closures will be made after monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Laura on Monday and Tuesday and consulting with emergency officials.

For official decisions regarding school closures, please visit the district website, www.apsb.org.