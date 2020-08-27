Ascension Schools to resume normal schedule Friday

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools will resume normal operations on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, following closures from Hurricanes Marco and Laura this week.

Students will return to school as originally scheduled. That means all primary students will return to school, and middle and high school students on an alternating schedule should attend in person if they are in the first group, usually identified as “A” group for most schools. The second “B” group will remain virtual on Friday.

District staff spent much of today checking on school campuses, testing our infrastructure, and consulting with emergency officials. We are fortunate that Ascension Parish received very little damage from Hurricane Laura, but we continue to keep our neighbors to the west in our prayers. We will be looking at ways we can assist in their recovery in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

As always, for official decisions regarding school closures, please visit the district website, www.apsb.org.