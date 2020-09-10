A message from Ascension Public Schools

Special to The Chief

Dear Ascension Public Schools Families,

We are happy to hear that Governor John Bel Edwards is moving Louisiana into Phase 3 of reopening tomorrow. This will provide us new opportunities to transition towards more normal school operations. However, we will need to take some time to work out the details of any transitions to ensure the safety of all.

We do know that in Phase 3 our group sizes move from 25 to 50, and our bus capacity moves from 50% to 75%. However, we still have safety measures to follow such as social distancing to the greatest extent possible, wearing face coverings, monitoring symptoms, and maintaining static groups as much as possible. Visit www.apsb.org/page/phase-three to revisit information about Phase 3 that was communicated out in previous messages.

We will maintain our current school operations through next week, Sept. 14-18, 2020. In the near future, we plan to transition some grades currently on alternating schedules to daily in-person learning. Additional details and anticipated timelines of a transition plan for more in-person learning will be released by the end of next week. Taking time to adequately implement our detailed plan will allow us to consider all implications before making changes to our current operations.

Also, we are happy to share that the United States Department of Agriculture has allocated funds to allow all Ascension Public Schools students to receive one free breakfast and one free lunch per school day. Meals offered at curbside will also be served to students at no cost. This began today and will continue until the allocated funds are depleted. Visitor and employee meals are not covered under this funding nor are student second meals or extra sales items. These items will remain available for purchase at the schools. We will notify you if and when changes occur to the free student meal program. In the meantime, we hope students take advantage of free, nutritious school meals each day.

Thank you for your patience as we transition towards normal school operations. We are grateful for the commitment and dedication of everyone that have contributed to the efforts for high-quality learning in the first four weeks of school. We all recognize that things haven’t been perfect, but because of our continued partnership, patience, and pursuit of excellence, we have experienced many successes. In closing, we join you in your excitement and anticipation as we take this important next step, together, in serving the students of this community.

Respectfully,

David Alexander

Superintendent

Ascension Public Schools