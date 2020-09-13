Ascension Parish Public Schools closed Monday

Staff Reoprt

All schools and offices of Ascension Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 14, so that employees and families can prepare for Tropical Storm Sally and avoid potentially hazardous wind gusts during dismissal times tomorrow. This closure includes the suspension of all instructional services, both in-person and online. Twelve-month employees should be prepared to perform duties on Monday, as assigned by their immediate supervisor.

District personnel are working closely with local and state emergency officials to monitor the path of Tropical Storm Sally, which is expected to become a hurricane before landfall overnight Monday. Although additional closures are possible, decisions about closures will be made one day at a time unless there are obvious circumstances that merit a lengthy closure. As such, a decision about school and the Ascension Parish School Board meetings on Tuesday will not be finalized until Monday afternoon.

Please be aware, with the potential loss of multiple days of instruction this week, the planned early release on Thursday, Sept. 17, and Staff Development Day on Friday, Sept. 18, are canceled. That means, at this time, students and employees should plan to attend regular, full days of school on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. This decision is being made in order to avoid the cancellation or shortening of holidays to make up for lost instructional time.

For official decisions regarding school closures, please visit the district website, www.apsb.org.