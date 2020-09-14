Ascension Parish Schools to learn remotely Tuesday

Staff Report

Students in Ascension Public Schools will re-engage in learning remotely while all schools and offices remain closed on Tuesday, Sept. 15, due to Hurricane Sally. In addition, the Ascension Parish School Board meetings scheduled for Tuesday are canceled. Twelve-month employees should be prepared to perform duties on Tuesday as assigned by their immediate supervisor.

As of the 4 p.m. update from the National Weather Service, Hurricane Sally is now a Category 2 with 100-mph winds and could intensify overnight. Although forecasted to track more to the east than originally projected, the region west of the I-55 corridor, which includes parts of Ascension, still has a chance of sustained tropical storm force winds. In addition, there is the potential for water on low-lying roads from storm surge. This poses a safety risk for buses, car riders, and student drivers.

“An emergency declaration has been issued for Ascension Parish. In addition, our parish is under both a Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning. While there is a possibility we will not see severe weather from this hurricane, if the track shifts to the west the risk to our area drastically increases. For these reasons we are going to play it safe by utilizing a day of online learning. Please know, a storm impact such as loss of power will result in an excused day for students,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “These decisions are made in consultation with emergency officials and in the best interest of the safety of our 23,000 students and 3,000 employees. We remain prayerfully grateful for current information anticipating a turn away from us. We continue to keep those in other areas who may be anticipating more significant impacts from this storm in our thoughts and prayers.”

A decision about school on Wednesday will be made Tuesday afternoon. For all official decisions regarding school closures, please visit the district website, www.apsb.org.