Ascension Parish School Board wants community input on branding new high school

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools will construct a new high school in Prairieville following voter approval of the Aug. 25 school construction bond election. This week, the Ascension Parish School Board Strategic Planning Committee recommended the name Prairieville High School, which will go to the full board for final approval on Oct. 6. The committee also selected options for a mascot and school colors and would like the community's input before making those final decisions at the end of October.

The new high school's mascot choices are hurricanes, patriots, or pelicans. The school color choices are navy, green, and powder blue; red, white, and blue; or orange, navy, and powder blue. Examples of how the colors could look on athletic uniforms are included below.

Parents, employees, students, and all Ascension Parish residents are encouraged to complete a brief survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GWPRFW7 to provide input before the School Board makes final decisions on the mascot and colors. Plans are to keep the survey open until Oct. 23, 2020. Please note, results of the survey will provide input, and the final decisions will be made by the School Board.

The goal is to construct the new high school in time for the 2023-24 school year. Selecting the name, mascot, and school colors will ensure these branding elements are part of the school's design.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools and the other projects approved in the school construction bond election, visit www.apsb.org/2020bond.