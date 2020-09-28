Ascension Public Schools announces district Support Personnel of the Year
Ascension Public Schools announces the district winners of its Support Personnel of the Year for 2019-20: Lori Zeringue from Bullion Primary School, Cornell Williams from Gonzales Middle School, and Diane Law from Early College Option. All support personnel were selected by their respective school peers and were scheduled to be recognized at an Ascension Parish School Board Meeting in the Spring of 2020, which was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, district leaders visited each school to recognize the Support Personnel, as well as the 2019-20 Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year.
"We all wish we could have recognized these outstanding employees in a traditional school board meeting where their peers, colleagues, family, and friends could all join in on the applause! However, we continue to use caution when it comes to hosting large celebrations at a school board meeting. So instead, we enjoyed honoring these exceptional men and women who work hard every day on behalf of our 24,000 students by visiting their campuses and honoring them publicly where they work," said Superintendent David Alexander. "Of the many blessings we can count in Ascension, one is certainly that we are staffed with dedicated and talented professionals in each of their respective fields."
HIGH SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
- Karen Reddix, Paraprofessional, APPLe Digital Academy
- Mark Grant, Custodian, Donaldsonville High School
- Shirley Kirby, Child Nutrition, Dutchtown High School
- Diane Law, Career Coach, Early College Option
- (HIGH SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSON OF THE YEAR)
- Tony Tran, Custodian, East Ascension High School
- Stephanie Templet, Secretary B, St. Amant High School
MIDDLE SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
- Ajoraica Bassett-Parker, Secretary A, Central Middle School
- Macy Delaune, Library Clerk, Dutchtown Middle School
- Consuela Hampton, Custodian, Galvez Middle School
- Cornell Williams, Acting Facility Manager/Custodian, Gonzales Middle School (MIDDLE SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSON OF THE YEAR)
- Kenneth Cureau, Custodian, Lake Elementary School
- Chermette Harris, Paraprofessional, Lowery Middle School
- Mary Parms, Paraprofessional, Prairieville Middle School
- Alanda Diggs, Facility Manager, St. Amant Middle School
PRIMARY SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
- Teaishonda Sowell, Custodian, Ascension Head Start
- Lori Zeringue, Secretary A, Bullion Primary School
- (PRIMARY SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSON OF THE YEAR)
- Tabatha LaBauve, Paraprofessional, Central Primary School
- Niocha Claiborne, Secretary A, Donaldsonville Primary School
- Stephanie Conerly, Secretary A, Duplessis Primary School
- Elizabeth Tran, Custodian, Dutchtown Primary School
- Trudy Falgoust, Bus Driver, G.W. Carvery Primary School
- Courtney Duhe, Secretary B, Galvez Primary School
- Marlene Fuller, Paraprofessional, Gonzales Primary School
- Erin McDermott, Secretary A, Lakeside Primary School
- Katherine Cohn, Secretary B, Lowery Elementary School
- Sandy Harvey, ISSP, Oak Grove Primary School
- Anthea Robert, Paraprofessional, Pecan Grove Primary School
- Diann Rogers Joseph, Secretary B, Prairieville Primary School
- Christy Hebert, Registrar/Guidance Clerk, Sorrento Primary School
- Revia Hammond, Facility Manager, Spanish Lake Primary School
- Toni Boe, Paraprofessional, St. Amant Primary School
Photos of school visits to recognize the 2019-20 Support Personnel fo the Year, as well as the 2019-20 Teachers of the Year, and the 2019-20 Principals of the Year can be found on the district's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AscensionParishSchools.
For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.