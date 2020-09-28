Ascension Public Schools announces district Support Personnel of the Year

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools announces the district winners of its Support Personnel of the Year for 2019-20: Lori Zeringue from Bullion Primary School, Cornell Williams from Gonzales Middle School, and Diane Law from Early College Option. All support personnel were selected by their respective school peers and were scheduled to be recognized at an Ascension Parish School Board Meeting in the Spring of 2020, which was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, district leaders visited each school to recognize the Support Personnel, as well as the 2019-20 Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year.

"We all wish we could have recognized these outstanding employees in a traditional school board meeting where their peers, colleagues, family, and friends could all join in on the applause! However, we continue to use caution when it comes to hosting large celebrations at a school board meeting. So instead, we enjoyed honoring these exceptional men and women who work hard every day on behalf of our 24,000 students by visiting their campuses and honoring them publicly where they work," said Superintendent David Alexander. "Of the many blessings we can count in Ascension, one is certainly that we are staffed with dedicated and talented professionals in each of their respective fields."

HIGH SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Karen Reddix, Paraprofessional, APPLe Digital Academy

Mark Grant, Custodian, Donaldsonville High School

Shirley Kirby, Child Nutrition, Dutchtown High School

Diane Law, Career Coach, Early College Option

(HIGH SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSON OF THE YEAR)

Tony Tran, Custodian, East Ascension High School

Stephanie Templet, Secretary B, St. Amant High School

MIDDLE SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Ajoraica Bassett-Parker, Secretary A, Central Middle School

Macy Delaune, Library Clerk, Dutchtown Middle School

Consuela Hampton, Custodian, Galvez Middle School

Cornell Williams, Acting Facility Manager/Custodian, Gonzales Middle School (MIDDLE SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSON OF THE YEAR)

Kenneth Cureau, Custodian, Lake Elementary School

Chermette Harris, Paraprofessional, Lowery Middle School

Mary Parms, Paraprofessional, Prairieville Middle School

Alanda Diggs, Facility Manager, St. Amant Middle School

PRIMARY SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Teaishonda Sowell, Custodian, Ascension Head Start

Lori Zeringue, Secretary A, Bullion Primary School

(PRIMARY SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSON OF THE YEAR)

Tabatha LaBauve, Paraprofessional, Central Primary School

Niocha Claiborne, Secretary A, Donaldsonville Primary School

Stephanie Conerly, Secretary A, Duplessis Primary School

Elizabeth Tran, Custodian, Dutchtown Primary School

Trudy Falgoust, Bus Driver, G.W. Carvery Primary School

Courtney Duhe, Secretary B, Galvez Primary School

Marlene Fuller, Paraprofessional, Gonzales Primary School

Erin McDermott, Secretary A, Lakeside Primary School

Katherine Cohn, Secretary B, Lowery Elementary School

Sandy Harvey, ISSP, Oak Grove Primary School

Anthea Robert, Paraprofessional, Pecan Grove Primary School

Diann Rogers Joseph, Secretary B, Prairieville Primary School

Christy Hebert, Registrar/Guidance Clerk, Sorrento Primary School

Revia Hammond, Facility Manager, Spanish Lake Primary School

Toni Boe, Paraprofessional, St. Amant Primary School

Photos of school visits to recognize the 2019-20 Support Personnel fo the Year, as well as the 2019-20 Teachers of the Year, and the 2019-20 Principals of the Year can be found on the district's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AscensionParishSchools.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.