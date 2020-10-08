Ascension Parish Public Schools closed Friday

Staff Report

Due to the expected impacts from Hurricane Delta, Ascension Public Schools will be closed on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. This closure includes the suspension of all instructional services, both in-person and online.

Friday’s closure does not impact the planned Fall Break on Oct. 12-13, 2020. On Monday, offices are expected to reopen but schools will remain closed for the Fall Break. Schools will reopen, as scheduled, on Oct. 14, unless otherwise notified.

For official decisions regarding school closures, please visit the district website, www.apsb.org.