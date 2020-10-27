Ascension Schools go virtual Wednesday

Staff Report

Dear Ascension Public Schools Family,

Due to the expected impacts from Hurricane Zeta beginning sometime tomorrow afternoon and through the evening, Ascension Public Schools will be closed with students learning virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Schools will communicate to parents specific virtual learning instructions designed to keep students engaged in productive activities.

This adjustment will allow students to receive virtual instruction from the safety of their homes on Wednesday. The Technology Helpdesk will be operating. Students with any technology issues can either visit helpdesk.apsb.org,, email studenthelpdesk@apsb.org, or call 225-391-7090.

All offices will be closed to the public on Wednesday, and 12-month employees will receive information from their immediate supervisors relative to work responsibilities. Although we expect a normal day on Thursday, a decision about operations will be made tomorrow afternoon.

We recognize that predictions regarding weather events may change. We encourage you to monitor our website, www.apsb.org, and local media should any adjustments to operations need to occur.