Donaldsonville High School sets homecoming festivities

Staff Report

Homecoming festivities are set for Nov. 2-6 at Donaldsonville High School. The theme for homecoming is "Superheroes Masked Up."

Monday is Everyday Heroes day. Students are encouraged to dress to pay homage to frontline workers, like doctors, nurses, police officers and teachers. There will be kickball sponsored by SGA after school.

Wednesday is Dynamic Duo day. It's a twist on twin day, like salt and pepper or peanut butter and jelly. A teachers vs. students volleyball game is schedule. The first 50 students can enter.

Thursday is Superhero day. Students can dress as their favorite traditional superheroes, like Black Panther, Wonder Woman or Superman. Family Feud matches will take place on lunch shifts.

Friday is the CLass Color War. Homecoming shirts will be $12, and and can be purchased in the front office by Nov. 2. Each class will have its own color. Students can wear jeans their class T-shirt, as well as paint their faces and hair to match.

A homecoming parade for students only will take place at 1:45 p.m., followed by a pep rally. The parade and pep rally will be livestreamed. The homecoming football game is at 7 p.m. Friday.