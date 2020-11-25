Ascension Catholic celebrates homecoming festivities

Staff Report

Ascension Catholic High School held homecoming events in the outdoor confines of Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium in Donaldsonville Nov. 20.

Due to the pandemic, the school canceled its homecoming parade and postponed the dance to a later day.

During the midday pep rally, Brayden Duhon was named king. At halftime of the game against St. John, Sarah Esneault was crowned queen.

The homecoming court included: Esneault, Duhon, Amelie Husers, Mackenzie Marroy, Brooke Gautreau, Madison Tripode, Miranda Landry, Owen Smith, Joel Landry, Jacob Dunn, Baylor Leonard, and Gage Breaux.