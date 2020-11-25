SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ascension Catholic celebrates homecoming festivities

Staff Report
Ascension Catholic homecoming court members included: Brooke Gautreau, Madison Tripode, Sarah Esneault, Miranda Landry, Mackenzie Marroy, and Amelie Husers.

Ascension Catholic High School held homecoming events in the outdoor confines of Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium in Donaldsonville Nov. 20.

Ascension Catholic 2020 homecoming king Brayden Duhon poses with 2019 royalty Emily Beck and Eric Simon Jr.

Due to the pandemic, the school canceled its homecoming parade and postponed the dance to a later day.

Ascension Catholic Principal Sandy Pizzolato crowns homecoming queen Sarah Esneault.

During the midday pep rally, Brayden Duhon was named king. At halftime of the game against St. John, Sarah Esneault was crowned queen.

The 2020 Ascension Catholic homecoming court poses during the Nov. 20 pep rally.

The homecoming court included: Esneault, Duhon, Amelie Husers, Mackenzie Marroy, Brooke Gautreau, Madison Tripode, Miranda Landry, Owen Smith, Joel Landry, Jacob Dunn, Baylor Leonard, and Gage Breaux.