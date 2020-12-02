Ascension Schools name Students of the Year

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools Ascension Public Schools announces the 2020-21 Students of the Year for fifth, eighth, and 12th grades. These outstanding students will be recognized at the Jan. 5, 2021, Ascension Parish School Board meeting, and the district winner will be named at that time.

"It is always special when we can recognize and celebrate student accomplishments! We are so fortunate to enjoy working with a sea of outstanding students throughout Ascension's schools, so being selected a Student of the Year in Ascension among so many superb students is truly a special honor and deserves loud applause," said Superintendent David Alexander. "This prestigious recognition includes more than just academic accomplishments. It includes a student’s participation in school activities, community service, their commitment to pursuing excellence in every area of their life as well as their commitment to making life better for those around them. Congratulations to these students and their families! This will not be the last time you see their names for their accomplishments or their contribution to others."

In order to be considered for the Student of the Year process, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.2. The school-level coordinator submits all students in fifth, eighth, and 12th grades who meet the initial criteria. Teachers are asked to vote for students on the list based on the child's academics, behavior, and leadership qualities. The school-level coordinator chooses the students with the top votes to enter the school-level competition. A small committee of school staff and stakeholders is assembled to score students based on test scores, grades, a portfolio, and an interview. The student with the highest committee score is named the school's Student of the Year.

Those students are now eligible to compete at the district level. The students have to submit a biographical sketch, writing sample, portfolio of their accomplishments and be interviewed by members of the Ascension Parish community who volunteer as judges. District level primary, middle, and high school winners will be named at the school board meeting on Jan. 5, 2021. The district winners will be entered in the regional competition, which will occur in February. Winners from the state's regional competition will be named in March.

FIFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

Kaylee Rae Harper, Bluff Ridge Primary School

Natasha Goldthorp, Bullion Primary School

Kendrick Lawrence, Jr., Central Primary School

Dylan Melancon, Duplessis Primary School

Mary Easterling, Dutchtown Primary School

Lailah Bennett, G.W. Carver Primary School

Laila Gail Rachal, Galvez Primary School

Londyn Turner, Gonzales Primary School

Jayden Cornell Bourgeois, Lake Elementary School

Madison Dotson, Lakeside Primary School

Rione Harvey, Lowery Elementary School

Luke Lyons, Oak Grove Primary School

Ayleen Irene Salazar, Pecan Grove Primary School

Reese Letellier Geraci, Prairieville Primary School

Brady Philip Hobbs, Sorrento Primary School

Jacob Clifford Brandt, Spanish Lake Primary School

Payton Cheatwood, St. Amant Primary School

EIGHTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

Rachal Dixon, Bluff Middle School

Olivia Puccio, Central Middle School

Jacob Weber, Dutchtown Middle School

Dominic DeBenedetto, Galvez Middle School

Brooklyn Battle, Gonzales Middle School

Madelyn Kay Long, Lake Elementary School

Gavin Mitchell, Lowery Middle School

Miniya Sherry Malone, Prairieville Middle School

Hayden Hammond, St. Amant Middle School

TWELFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR