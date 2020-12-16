Ascension Public Schools announces 2020-21 Teachers and Principals of the Year

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools announces the Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2020-21. These top educators were selected by their respective school peers. In the spring, all honorees will be recognized at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting, where the district will name a top teacher for primary, middle, and high school divisions. The district honorees will go on to compete for the state's 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year section in the summer.

"Teacher of the Year is quite an honor, and all of these wonderful educators deserve this special recognition. These outstanding teachers represent the best of the best as Ascension's schools are filled with so many excellent educators," said Superintendent David Alexander. "Teachers are truly among the heroes of our society! That is because the fruit of a teacher’s labor is the success of another individual in life; their work not only matters now, but it also matters for years to come. We just can’t say enough about the work of our teachers, and we are especially proud of this special group who have been honored with the title Teacher of the Year in Ascension Public Schools. Congratulations to each -- but more importantly, a huge, heartfelt thank you to all!"

"Our Principals of the Year were once great teachers, impacting students directly as they taught in classrooms. Now, these outstanding educators impact an even broader footprint of students, that is, a building full of students in their role as principal. Research has indicated that the principal’s influence on student learning is second ONLY to the classroom teacher. We are so fortunate in Ascension Public Schools to have these outstanding individuals leading our schools," said Alexander. "They successfully tend to multiple, complex roles each day in their service and support of learning. They spend countless hours each day at work, sacrificing their own personal lives on many occasions. Please join me in congratulating these outstanding leaders who were selected among a pool of great principals as this year’s Principals of the Year!"

PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR

Karen Daigle, Lowery Elementary School

Jeremy Muse, Lake Elementary School

Beth Templet, St. Amant High School

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Whitney Sheets, Ascension Head Start

Sheena Prelow, Bluff Ridge Primary School

Jennifer Miller, Bullion Primary School

Chauncey Stephens, Central Primary School

Tanya Mitchell, Donaldsonville Primary School

Caroline Tolentino, Duplessis Primary School

Nicole Mayers, Dutchtown Primary School

Kara Erickson, G.W. Carver Primary School

Katie Calcagno, Galvez Primary School

Gina Galatas, Gonzales Primary School

Katelynn Lambert, Lake Elementary School

Cristen Larousse, Lakeside Primary School

Breonna Taylor, Lowery Elementary School

Robyn Landry, Oak Grove Primary School

Emily Moser, Pecan Grove Primary School

Melanie Bleakley, Prairieville Primary School

Sandy Wendt, Sorrento Primary School

Jamie Urban, Spanish Lake Primary School

Britt Alexander, St. Amant Primary School

MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Christy Dixon, Bluff Middle School

Laura Jennings, Central Middle School

Kathryn Bourgeois, Dutchtown Middle School

Danielle Jenkins, Galvez Middle School

Linda Wilson, Gonzales Middle School

Alisha Bravata Gonda, Lake Elementary School

Jassmine West, Lowery Middle School

Austin Thomas, Prairieville Middle School

Shannon Arceneaux, St. Amant Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR