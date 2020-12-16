Ascension Public Schools announces 2020-21 Teachers and Principals of the Year
Ascension Public Schools announces the Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2020-21. These top educators were selected by their respective school peers. In the spring, all honorees will be recognized at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting, where the district will name a top teacher for primary, middle, and high school divisions. The district honorees will go on to compete for the state's 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year section in the summer.
"Teacher of the Year is quite an honor, and all of these wonderful educators deserve this special recognition. These outstanding teachers represent the best of the best as Ascension's schools are filled with so many excellent educators," said Superintendent David Alexander. "Teachers are truly among the heroes of our society! That is because the fruit of a teacher’s labor is the success of another individual in life; their work not only matters now, but it also matters for years to come. We just can’t say enough about the work of our teachers, and we are especially proud of this special group who have been honored with the title Teacher of the Year in Ascension Public Schools. Congratulations to each -- but more importantly, a huge, heartfelt thank you to all!"
"Our Principals of the Year were once great teachers, impacting students directly as they taught in classrooms. Now, these outstanding educators impact an even broader footprint of students, that is, a building full of students in their role as principal. Research has indicated that the principal’s influence on student learning is second ONLY to the classroom teacher. We are so fortunate in Ascension Public Schools to have these outstanding individuals leading our schools," said Alexander. "They successfully tend to multiple, complex roles each day in their service and support of learning. They spend countless hours each day at work, sacrificing their own personal lives on many occasions. Please join me in congratulating these outstanding leaders who were selected among a pool of great principals as this year’s Principals of the Year!"
PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR
- Karen Daigle, Lowery Elementary School
- Jeremy Muse, Lake Elementary School
- Beth Templet, St. Amant High School
PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
- Whitney Sheets, Ascension Head Start
- Sheena Prelow, Bluff Ridge Primary School
- Jennifer Miller, Bullion Primary School
- Chauncey Stephens, Central Primary School
- Tanya Mitchell, Donaldsonville Primary School
- Caroline Tolentino, Duplessis Primary School
- Nicole Mayers, Dutchtown Primary School
- Kara Erickson, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Katie Calcagno, Galvez Primary School
- Gina Galatas, Gonzales Primary School
- Katelynn Lambert, Lake Elementary School
- Cristen Larousse, Lakeside Primary School
- Breonna Taylor, Lowery Elementary School
- Robyn Landry, Oak Grove Primary School
- Emily Moser, Pecan Grove Primary School
- Melanie Bleakley, Prairieville Primary School
- Sandy Wendt, Sorrento Primary School
- Jamie Urban, Spanish Lake Primary School
- Britt Alexander, St. Amant Primary School
MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
- Christy Dixon, Bluff Middle School
- Laura Jennings, Central Middle School
- Kathryn Bourgeois, Dutchtown Middle School
- Danielle Jenkins, Galvez Middle School
- Linda Wilson, Gonzales Middle School
- Alisha Bravata Gonda, Lake Elementary School
- Jassmine West, Lowery Middle School
- Austin Thomas, Prairieville Middle School
- Shannon Arceneaux, St. Amant Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
- Ann Ralli, APPLe Digital Academy
- Chelsea Davis, Donaldsonville High School
- Dirk Schexnaydre, Dutchtown High School
- Samuel Pablico, Early College Option
- Katie Denova, East Ascension High School
- Brandy Foret, St. Amant High School